Animal Kingdom Season 5 Trailer: The Codys Are Doing Things Their Way
When the fifth season kicks off in July, TNT's Animal Kingdom finds Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Joshua "J" Cody's (Finn Cole) finally able to do things their way following Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) death- but how soon will it be before heads start feeling heavy from trying to carry the crown? And as the power plays begin, the boys learn more shocking truths about Smurf's past- and how her life is still impacting them even after her death. But don't just take our word for it- after weeks of teasers, promos, and key art, TNT has released an official trailer for the series' long-awaited return.bleedingcool.com