Animal Kingdom Season 5 Trailer: The Codys Are Doing Things Their Way

Good news for you Stranger Things fans, who may or may not have forgotten that this show, you know, exists. (The last season debuted nearly two years ago!) There's a brand-new teaser for Season Four, which still doesn't have a release date. Netflix dropped the minute-long video on May 6, which—you guessed it—is extremely cryptic. The preview shows a handful of kids playing around at a secret facility, which we assume is where Eleven was raised and experimented on. Then, we hear the voice of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) greeting the children, whom they call "Papa." We see him walk down the hallway of the lab. The camera cuts to a separate cell, with "11" on the front. His voiceover asks: "Eleven, are you listening?" Eleven's eyes open... and that's all we get, folks. While there's not much in this, it's interesting that Stranger Things is teasing Brenner, who appeared to die at the end of Season One. Is he back from the dead somehow? Is this just a flashback?