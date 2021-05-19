newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon TCG Sword & Shield – Battle Styles: Complete Review

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSword & Shield – Battle Styles is the first mainline Pokémon TCG expansion of 2021. Not only did this set introduce a new mechanic for players, but it also included the return of a fan-favorite style of card. Now that we have spotlighted all of the best pulls in the set (you can follow this series at the Battle Styles tag), let's look back at the set for a final complete review.

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Pok Mon Sun And Moon#Series Sets#Art Style#Expansion Packs#The Rapid Single Strike#Vmax#The Sun Moon#Full Arts#Alternate Arts#Urshifu#Gold Cards#Secret Rares#The Gold Exp#Vivid Voltage#Chase Cards#Shield#Competitive Gameplay#Alternate Art Cards#Multiple Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Bungie Reveals Adorable Destiny 2 Fallen Baby Plushie After Season of the Splicer Fanfare

Guardians everywhere, including myself, lost their collective minds over the adorableness that is baby Fallen that were spotted in the Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer trailer. Fans of the space shooter have begged for plushie versions of it in every single Destiny 2 group and Discord I'm in, and now our dreams are coming true! That's right! You can have your own cute little baby Fallen with the adorable plushie just revealed from Bungie.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Whatnot Is Auctioning Off 2,454 PSA-Graded Pokémon TCG Cards in Its Month-Long "Slabathon"

Pokémon TCG fans will not want to miss Whatnot’s May Slabathon auction month. The stars have aligned for this month-long auction where roughly four months ago, Whatnot was tipped off that someone was sitting on a massive collection that contained 22 complete Wizards of the Coast sets (including a 1st Edition, shadowless, master set), American/Japanese promos, and error — all sitting in binders within a small home in the middle of California.
HobbiesGeekTyrant

POKEMON TCG Launches Two New V Battle Decks

The Pokémon Company recently released two new V Battle Decks for the Pokémon TCG: Gardevoir V and Victini V. Players can now purchase these decks from retailers around the world, assuming scalpers haven’t snatched them all up. The decks are available separately or as a bundle product that offers both decks to allow two friends to immediately start playing. V Battle Decks are ideal for anyone who has just started learning to play the game (perhaps through Battle Academy).
Hobbieshardcoregamer.com

V Battle Deck Pokémon Trading Cards Released

With the Pokémon Trading Card Game still surfing a huge resurgence, some newcomers and collectors may be interested in trying to actually play the game. A new release of cards will help provide a bit of help to increase their skills. This comes in the form of V Battle Decks and are available now at participating retailers.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 2

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

New Pokémon Snap Review – Snap is Back

New Pokémon Snap is an excellent follow-up to one of the best N64 games. There’s a ton of content to enjoy, with a gameplay loop that encourages more and more playthroughs of each level. It has a couple of small issues, but overall, New Pokémon Snap is one of the best games on the Switch.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Review: New Pokémon Snap turns wholesome photography into a numbers game

There are countless video games designed to bring simple joy to players, usually with adorable visuals and relatively easy and relaxing mechanics. Even still, mainstream video games are obligated to include objectives and a sense of challenge, often to a point where you have to work and jump through hoops for some solace and a pleasant shot of dopamine. Enter New Pokémon Snap, the long-awaited sequel, and a game that has you grind to earn that wholesomeness.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Scorbunny Build-a-Bear Revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Fire-type starter Scorbunny will be the next plush released as part of Build-a-Bear's Pokemon collection! At this time, a US release has not been officially announced, but Scorbunny will be available online May 6th at 3 p.m. in the UK. There will be an online only bundle that includes a Fire cape, a Sleeper, and a 5-in-1 sound option. Given the high-demand that a lot of Pokemon Build-a-Bear plushes have seen, fans might want to be ready to go as soon as this one is available! Scorbunny will be the first Galar Pokemon offered by Build-a-Bear, and it's unclear if the other two starters will arrive next.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Xerneas Pokémon Cards

In honor of the landmark Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Xerneas cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Xerneas picks in the comments below.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Sword & Shield players stunned by Isle of Armor discovery year after release

Some Pokemon Sword & Shield players were stunned after discovering a neat feature in the Isle of Armor DLC that went under the radar for some fans for almost a year. Released in 2019, Gen 8’s Sword & Shield introduced fans to many new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and online raids. One of the game’s most overlooked features is its unique overworld spawns.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

New Pokémon Snap Review: Slightly Under Picture Perfect

Like many back in the late ’90s, I was quite fond of Pokémon. What may be different from some, however, is that I didn’t start with Red, Blue, or Yellow. My first experience with any handheld console from Nintendo came after a long run with the Nintendo 64. And with the Nintendo 64 came two very prominent Pokémon games of my childhood: Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Snap. While the former ended up getting a sequel a year later, the latter sat dormant for a long while. In 2020, The Pokémon Company dropped a bomb and revealed a sequel in the works: New Pokémon Snap, twenty-plus years after the original.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Marill Limited Research Day: Pokémon GO Event Review

Marill Limited Research Day happened in Pokémon GO in a way that couldn't have been predicted. Niantic mistakenly dropped the Timed Research questline early on Friday, days before the event was set to begin. Because of this, some trainers were able to complete two separate questlines. Let's take a look at the whole of the event, though, rather than just the mistake to determine if Pokémon GO got this one right.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 Part 2: Retro Cup Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is winding down in Pokémon GO and currently features one final run of league-specific gameplay before opening up all leagues next week. Right now, Retro Cup, which features the Great League CP limit of 1,500 but bans Fairy-, Steel-, and Dark-types is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Retro Cup battles during this second half of GO Battle League Season Seven.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Galarian Rapidash V Box

Yesterday, the Galarian Rapidash V Box was released by the Pokémon TCG. I cracked one open so I could let Bleeding Cool readers know if this is worth the buy (and, if you're like most collectors struggling to find cards, the hunt). Let's dive into it. The Promo. Galarian Rapidash...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What's the Difference Between The Single & Bundle Pokémon TCG Decks?

Theme decks are gone and V Battle Decks are in. The Pokémon TCG introduced a new product earlier this year that began with Blastoise and Vensusaur V decks and now continues with Gardevoir and Victini V decks. These decks are released in pairs and come in two forms. One form is separate decks, if you want to buy just the Gardevoir or just the Victini, while the other form is the V Battle Deck: Victini vs. Gardevoir. The same was true of the Blastoise and Venusaur V Battle Decks earlier this year. Let's break down the difference between the two kinds of products and what collectors can get out of these.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Touken Ranbu: Online Review – Decent Sword Boys

After many years of being exclusive to Japan, Touken Ranbu: Online has finally made it to the West. For those unfamiliar with the series’ plot, the year is 2205. An army of monsters is trying to alter Japanese history by killing important historical figures, causing the famous “butterfly effect.” You are sent as a saniwa, and by reviving the spirits of famous Japanese swords, your job is to prevent history from being altered. These swords just so happen to be handsome guys.