Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight to Sing Together at 2021 CMT Music Awards
On Tuesday, CMT announced the first group of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, set to air Wednesday, June 9th, at 8 p.m. ET on the cable network. The initial lineup includes a handful of all-star collaborative performances that pair contemporary country artists with musical legends and new faces alike. Those include multiple nominee Mickey Guyton singing with soul/R&B icon Gladys Knight, duo Brothers Osborne joining their “Burning Man” collaborator Dierks Bentley, and Maren Morris with her “Line by Line” duet partner JP Saxe. Also performing at this year’s awards will be Miranda Lambert with her Marfa Tapes cohorts Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, plus Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. Additional performers will be announced soon.www.nhregister.com