newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix Drops Teaser for Horror Trilogy 'Fear Street'

By Jon Blistein
New Haven Register
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street, which will arrive over the course of three weeks this summer. Part one will premiere on July 2nd, part two on July 9th, and part three on July 16th. Based on horror writer R.L. Stein’s book series...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Gillian Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#Horror Film#Horror Movies#Horror Fans#Film Series#New Netflix Series#Upcoming Movies#Fear Street Fans#Book Series#Premiere#Multiple Movies#Pg#Teenagers#Shadyside#Generations#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriestheboxhouston.com

Netflix Reveals New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser

Netflix just released a teaser for the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, and it can’t get here soon enough. The new clip seems to confirm the return of Dr. Martin Breen, portrayed by Matthew Modine, the doc who raised Eleven at the Hawkins National Laboratory where he experimented on numerous children, tracking them by number designations. At the end of the teaser, the viewer stops in front of a door marked 11 and Dr. Brenner is heard saying, “Are you listening, Eleven?,” and we see her open her eyes.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Fairytale Series 'Sweet Tooth'

"I heard there's a safe place for kids like me." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a streaming series called Sweet Tooth, described as "a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure." Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, it was adapted by filmmaker Jim Mickle, who has been making great under-the-radar indies for years (including Stake Land, We Are What We Are, Cold in July). The is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The new series stars young actor Christian Convery as Gus, the hybrid deer-boy, and the cast features Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte, plus James Brolin as the narrator. We're featuring this mostly because we've been fans of Jim Mickle for many years, he's a very talented storyteller and genre director. This looks crazy good and, yes, quite magical.
TV & Videosthegeekiary.com

Another Equally Vague Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Dropped

Stranger Things season 4 has another vague trailer, but it’s just enough to get me super hyped! But when is the release date?. Stranger Things season 4 has been super highly anticipated. Not only did the third season end with a pretty stressful cliffhanger (which, thankfully, they gave some resolution to with their first teaser back in February), but it’s also the longest stretch of time between seasons that we’ve experienced so far. That’s not exactly unusual considering what’s been going on in the world in 2020 and 2021. Still, it’s been a long wait and we’re happy to get another bit, even if it’s vague. The next piece of information I look forward to is the release date!
Video GamesNintendo Life

Horror Title 'Layers Of Fear 2' Will Spook Your Switch This Month

Bloober Team, the studio behind The Medium and Observer, has just revealed that Layers of Fear 2 is coming to the Switch eShop on May 20th. Developed for Switch in conjunction with Dreamloop Games, this first-person psychological horror game takes place on a lavish ocean liner, with the player assumed the role of a famous Hollywood actor. However, the "eccentric and mysterious" director (voiced by Hollywood horror legend Tony Todd) has some strange ideas for his lead star.
MoviesComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases Her Excitement at the New Fear Street Trilogy

Actress Maya Hawke is quite familiar with having to stay tight-lipped about the projects she's working on, thanks to debuting in Stranger Things last season, and even though she can't spill any details about her involvement in the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix this summer, she could barely contain her excitement about the ambitious endeavor. The trilogy of films, inspired by R.L. Stine's iconic series of books, is set to unfold over multiple different time periods, with Hawke noting that the series seemingly must be seen to be believed. The Fear Street films don't yet have release dates, other than all three debuting this summer.
TV Seriesanimationxpress.com

Netflix drops trailers of ‘Wish Dragon’ and ‘Eden’

Netflix is launching back-to-back animated features and series. The streaming giant is now focusing on releasing tons of new animated original series and movies. Earlier Netflix had announced its plans to launch 40 new anime series in 2021. The success of Blood of Zeus (2020) paved the way for more anime shows to be launched on the platform. In 2021 alone so far Netflix has released anime titles like DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Yasuke, The Way of the Househusband, High Rise Invasion, and Castlevania season four. And now, the platform is adding up yet another Japanese anime series, Eden, to its watch list.
CelebritiesNME

SHAUN drops sci-fi-inspired teaser for new single ‘Closed Ending’

South Korean singer SHAUN has unveiled a teaser for the music video of his upcoming song ‘Closed Ending’. The sci-fi-inspired snippet features a space-obsessed girl working on a strange invention. Towards the end of the clip, a mysterious force causes her workspace to tremble before she enters what seems to be an old-school television set.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

The Teaser For Netflix RAGNAROK Season 2

Netflix has now released this first teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Ragnarok, launching on May 27, 2021. Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on, and contributing to, a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. In the second season, Magne is searching for answers and allies, but will he find them in time?
TV SeriesFOX43.com

HBO Max drops first teaser trailer for 'Friends' reunion special

So, no one told us it was gonna be this way. But, the often speculated and much anticipated "Friends" reunion is finally happening. For years, it always felt like the concept was stuck in second gear, but Thursday, May 27, 2021, will be the day, the month, and even the year everyone's favorite sitcom characters get back together.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Teaser trailer drops for ‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’

Sky has debuted a new 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming animation ‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.’. The animation follows an Irish boy named Keegan (Sam Hardy) and a Spanish girl named Moya (Hannah Herman Corte) as they journey into the mythical world of the legendary Megaloceros Giganteus, who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Terror Films Drops Official Trailer For Freewheeling Horror Comedy, “Road Head”

Don’t lose your noggin, but we’ve got the exclusive debut trailer for ROAD HEAD, the upcoming horror comedy from Terror Films!. When three friends head out into the Mojave desert for a relaxing weekend, their complicated relationships are pushed to the limit as they contend with a murderous cult of nerds. Written by Chloe Skye (Sick for Toys) and directed by The Belko Experiment actor David Del Rio (Sick for Toys), ROAD HEAD stars Elizabeth Grullon (Lucifer, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), Damian Joseph Quinn (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Clayton Farris (Scream Queens).
Moviesphillyvoice.com

Netflix drops trailer for 'Fatherhood' starring Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart will appear in a role that is very different than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the comedian over the years. Netflix released the trailer Monday for Hart's next project, the comedy-drama film "Fatherhood," and the preview gives fans a glimpse into the serious acting chops that Hart will flex.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Netflix's Teaser Trailer for Spanish Family Revenge Thriller 'Xtreme'

"There's only one plan. I'm going to kill them all." Netflix has unveiled an official teaser trailer for revenge action thriller titled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. Launching on Netflix this June. Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against the killer: his own brother. Directed by Barcelona-born filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, he explains the concept: "Xtremo brings to Barcelona a genre of film rarely exploited in Spanish-speaking films. It will be a relentless action film with a spectacular cast that brings together renowned international actors with new talents and a technical team of the highest level that brings a new style to our cinema. Just as signature Spanish horror was created in the past, with Xtremo we have the opportunity to create a Spanish standard of action films." The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego, and Nao Albet. This is actually a rather kick ass teaser! I'm sold.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best time travel trilogy ever on Netflix ASAP

There are plenty of iconic movies about time travel. Science-fiction filmmakers have been playing around with the concept for well over 100 years now, and storytellers have found an endless number of ways of depicting it in that time (to varying degrees of success). The phone booth in Bill and Ted and the extra-dimensional bookcase in Interstellar are just a few examples of the creative ways filmmakers and writers have chosen to represent and visually communicate time travel in their films.
MoviesComing Soon!

The Bride: Nathalie Emmanuel & Garrett Hedlund to Star in New Horror Thriller

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel and TRON: Legacy’s Garrett Hedlund are set to star in Screen Gems’ upcoming contemporary horror thriller The Bride, according to Deadline. The movie is inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula and tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
TV Seriesnileswestnews.org

Netflix Drops Latest Season of Reality Show “The Circle”

The semi-new reality TV show “The Circle” is about a group of players who can either come in as themselves or as a catfish. “The Circle” helps people build relationships and often makes some enemies. It is a show of betrayal, love, comedy, popularity, and a whole lot of drama. In “The Circle,” the main goal is to win a cash prize and rank people. Those in the 1st or 2nd ranking spot become influencers, and they have the power to block people or, in this case, who to send home. There are already two seasons of “The Circle,” and the latest and final episode came out Wed. the 6 of May.