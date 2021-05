For a superhero who can fly around the world in 12 seconds and shoot laser beams from his eyes, Sheldon Sampson is powerless when it comes to communicating with his teenage daughter. And that’s the crux of Jupiter’s Legacy, the new Netflix series starring Josh Duhamel as Sheldon/The Utopian, leader of an aging group of superheroes. He’s tired of the grind, sick of people not appreciating his team’s efforts, and frustrated that his son Brandon may not be superhero material and that his daughter Chloe won’t even try. Plus, the villains out there try to exploit every crack, doubt, and loophole to advance their agenda. And did we mention that the baddies are getting closer to home than Sheldon ever dared imagine? Fatherly recently chatted with Duhamel, who filled us on Jupiter’s Legacy, Sheldon’s lonely plight, and what it’s like, in real life, for his son – with ex, Fergie – to see dad play a superhero…