A$AP Rocky Recruited Morrissey for Upcoming 'All Smiles' Album

By Brittany Spanos
New Haven Register
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky opened up about his long-anticipated fourth studio album All Smiles, revealing Morrissey and Rihanna’s involvement with the LP. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of former Smiths singer’s involvement with his upcoming album. Morrissey reportedly contributed writing, production and vocals to the project, though it is not confirmed yet how big his presence will be on the as-yet-unheard album.

