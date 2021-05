On the Transmission show this week, we speak with Dan Hearsch, managing director at AlixPartners, about the difference between a shortage and a crisis. In the auto supply chain world, that distinction means a lot as automakers continue to scramble to source the semiconductor chips they need to keep building cars. Hearsch told us that the acute crisis side of the chip shortage is peaking right now, and should be over in the next few weeks or maybe months. As for the overall shortage, well, that’s going to last a lot longer.