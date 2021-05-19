newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Melissa Rein Lively becomes face of pro-vaccination campaign

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know her name. Melissa Rein Lively was a prominent and successful luxury brand publicist before her viral video destroying a Target mask display was seen over a hundred million times all over the world. Now, the former QAnon adherent, anti-mask and anti-vax Influencer has taken a new role in combating misinformation and supporting global efforts to administer vaccines as the face of COVID Verified, a new vaccination ID bracelet program designed to encourage the most vaccine-hesitant people to show their support for the cause.

azbigmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Target#Influencer#Livestrong#C19verified#Iamcovidverified#Covid Verified#Campaign#Vaccination Status#Vaccinated People#Face#Misinformation#Rampant Online#Vaccine Programs#Severe Illness#Globe#Mind#Eyes#Global Efforts#Heartbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Vaccines
Related
U.S. Politicshealthleadersmedia.com

McDonald's teams up with HHS on pro-vaccination campaign

Forget cream and sugar — McDonald's coffee cups will soon come with a pro-vaccination message. The fast food giant announced Tuesday that it's teaming up with the Biden administration to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning in July, McDonald's will add stickers to its McCafé cups directing customers to vaccines.gov.
Wisconsin Health94.3 Jack FM

Bellin, Prevea Team Up for Joint Vaccination Campaign

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The COVID-19 vaccination effort is bringing more than just people together. Bellin Health has partnered with Prevea–one of their primary competitors–along with the Oneida Nation for a new campaign to spread information about vaccines. “There isn’t really any space for thinking about competition when you...
HealthKCTV 5

Parents face vaccine decision

Some hospitals are already getting calls and emails asking when their kids can get the vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.
California Healthbeverlypress.com

CORE launches vaccine awareness campaign

Continuing their efforts to proactively address inequity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and eliminate barriers to reaching the city’s most vulnerable populations, CORE – Community Organized Relief Effort – has formed a coalition of strategists and community leaders to launch a vaccination awareness and acceptance campaign aimed at reaching Los Angeles’ hardest-hit communities, including Latino, Black and Asian-American and Pacific Islander populations.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Post-vaccination Inertia Is Real

On my kitchen wall hangs a very small and very adorable cat calendar, with May 23 circled in Sharpie. It’s the day my Pfizer vaccine will, at long last, blossom into “full vaccination,” as sanctioned by the CDC. I’ll be able to safely venture outdoors unmasked and skip post-exposure quarantines. I’ll be able to schmooze with other immunized people indoors—perhaps even travel across state lines to visit family members I haven’t hugged since last spring.
Public Healthperutribune.com

As cases grow, India's vaccination campaign falters

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Since India opened vaccinations to all adults this month, hoping to tame a disastrous coronavirus surge sweeping across the country, the pace of administering the shots has dropped with states saying they only have limited stock to give out. Cases meanwhile are still rising at record...
Worldwcregisteronline.com

Chinese jabs dominate Latin American vaccination campaigns

Chinese jabs are dominating vaccination campaigns in Latin America, the region worst hit by coronavirus, in a win for Beijing that builds on its “mask diplomacy” supplies of ventilators and protective equipment last year. As Latin America struggles against a deadly third wave of the pandemic, China has shipped more...
Healthobserver-me.com

Vaccination refusal is selfish individualism

In the April 29 BDN, columnist Matt Gagnon asks, in regard to the COVID pandemic and government-imposed restrictions: When will all this be over? When can we return to normal?. He dismisses various criteria that have been suggested, such as reducing deaths to a low point, because the government has not specified a precise goal. He dismisses science-based criteria because various governors have drawn different conclusions from the science, or have ignored the science altogether.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Regulator responds to claim alcohol interferes with Covid vaccine

There is no evidence that drinking alcohol after a Covid-19 vaccine interferes with how it works, a UK regulator has said. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was responding to social media reports that people should abstain from drinking for up to two weeks after a vaccine. In...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia must vaccinate fast, open its borders this year and be 'comfortable' with Covid spreading again deputy chief health officer declares - amid warnings we face becoming a 'hermit nation'

Australia needs to vaccinate in larger numbers, re-open its borders and even be 'comfortable' with Covid potentially spreading again in communities, a leading health officer has declared. In a recent speech delivered at the Royal Australian College of Surgeons annual scientific meeting, Dr Nick Coatsworth warned against a 'vocal few'...
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

When Can You Actually Stop Wearing a Face Mask?

Face masks have become a regular part of life during (and likely after) the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's become pretty darn clear that many people don't love wearing them. Whether you find covering your face NBD, mildly annoying, or downright insufferable, at this point in the pandemic you might be wondering, "when can we stop wearing masks?" And, hey, now that millions of Americans have been vaccinated against the virus, it's a natural question to have.
Public HealthEnid News and Eagle

DPS: Face coverings become optional

The superintendent for the Duncan school district announced Monday afternoon face coverings and their use in the district will become optional. According to Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan, because Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently canceled the COVID-19 State of Emergency for Oklahoma, because vaccines are now widely available and because of the “extended absence of active COVID cases in DPS” are three of the reasons why face coverings will become optional within the Duncan school district for the rest of the school year and summer.
Governmentnewportthisweek.com

A Lively Conversation: Pro and Con

The announcement of the Waites Wharf demolition decision Tuesday morning on the Newport This Week Facebook page garnered the attention of hundreds of visitors in barely an hour. The post now shows 117 wide-ranging comments and more than 7,000 views. One writer, Lee B., says, “Private property. Everyone is crying...
Louisiana SocietyPetoskey News-Review

Vaccines are pro-life

Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is just one of many evangelical pastors who have been preaching an anti-vaccine message from the pulpit. I respect and understand the evangelical position on abortion, because it is a viewpoint which cherishes life. But unfortunately, it is...
Family Relationshipsmountaintimes.info

Breaking the reins

There was a paradigm shift at my house this past weekend that forced me to realize how quickly my son is becoming an adult. It all started on Friday afternoon when I picked him up after school. Normally, I pepper him with questions about his day and then have to pull answers out of him, but on this occasion, he was the one who was especially chatty.
Public Healthwbrc.com

Face masks may become seasonal after pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with more people getting COVID shots, you may not want to put away your face masks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Infectious Disease Advisor to the White House, says people may decide to continue to wear masks seasonally. Dr. Fauci said some people may have gotten...
Electionsspotonflorida.com

Crist Campaign Announcement Faces Heavy Scrutiny

As the 2022 election season approaches in Florida, several key election announcements have been released, including one from Representative Charlie Crist (D-FL), whose announcement fell relatively flat for a gubernatorial run announcement. The announcement makes Crist the first prominent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. IN FLORIDA ★. 04-21 04-21.