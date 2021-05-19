Melissa Rein Lively becomes face of pro-vaccination campaign
You probably know her name. Melissa Rein Lively was a prominent and successful luxury brand publicist before her viral video destroying a Target mask display was seen over a hundred million times all over the world. Now, the former QAnon adherent, anti-mask and anti-vax Influencer has taken a new role in combating misinformation and supporting global efforts to administer vaccines as the face of COVID Verified, a new vaccination ID bracelet program designed to encourage the most vaccine-hesitant people to show their support for the cause.azbigmedia.com