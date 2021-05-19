newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Business

How Valley brokerage attracts luxury homebuyers from California

By Kyle Backer
azbigmedia.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, real estate brokerage Corcoran Platinum Living recorded $737 million in sales, with a significant portion of luxury homebuyers coming from west of the Colorado River. “42% of our buyers in the last two quarters are from the West Coast, with the majority coming from California. It’s a beautiful, wonderful state, but it’s expensive to live there and difficult to find affordable housing,” said Jay Macklin, co-owner of Corcoran Platinum Living.

azbigmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Corcoran, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Sales#California Housing#Collective Real Estate#Anthem#Luxury Homebuyers#Luxury Clients#Cost Of Living#Inventory#Metro Phoenix#Sales Volume#Brokerages#Colorado River#North Peoria#Steady Business#Plentiful Sunshine#West Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
California Governmentrismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California BusinessRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California BusinessFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Arizona Businessarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These Are the Top 5 Valley Zip Codes With the Greatest Home Price Increases

The US housing market has seen record-breaking growth over the past year. According to a recent report by the real estate brokerage firm Redfin, the median home-sale price nationally realized $348,500, a record high of 21% year-over-year growth. One contributing factor to this accelerated growth rate is that more high-end homes are being sold now than a year ago, where asking prices have reached an all-time high of $360,975.
Arizona BusinessTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona Governmentazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona Governmentyourvalley.net

New development brings affordable housing to Maryvale

A new multifamily housing and senior living community development is set to bring more affordable housing options to Maryvale. Adopted by the Phoenix City Council on April 7, the project on a 27-acre lot at the northeast corner of 79th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard is being developed by Dominium Inc. The lot was previously vacant and underused, according to the city.
Arizona Businessyourvalley.net

Scottsdale Development Partners spearhead $1.5M renovation project

Renovations are underway for the Shops at Dynamite Creek and three new tenants have signed leases at the new acquisition in Tatum Ranch at the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite boulevards. Scottsdale Development Partner, 3821 E Devonshire Ave. in Phoenix, purchased the $10.5 million center in August 2020 during...
California Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Arizona Businessroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
KTAR News

Mesa becomes 1st US city to adopt Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

PHOENIX — Mesa became the first U.S. city to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, the city announced Tuesday. Developed and launched in the United Kingdom, the program supports travelers with various needs as a way for them to secure additional support they may require while traveling and allows accessible travelers to discreetly be identified as having a disability.
Arizona LifestylePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

A look at Phoenix job boards

Phoenix is the fifth- largest metro area in the U.S. with its population of nearly 5 million. The Greater Phoenix area sees a yearly population growth of around 2%, making this a prime city to start or grow a business. And with a steadily growing workforce and a 5.5% annual job growth rate, hiring qualified candidates is more important than ever.