How Valley brokerage attracts luxury homebuyers from California
In 2020, real estate brokerage Corcoran Platinum Living recorded $737 million in sales, with a significant portion of luxury homebuyers coming from west of the Colorado River. “42% of our buyers in the last two quarters are from the West Coast, with the majority coming from California. It’s a beautiful, wonderful state, but it’s expensive to live there and difficult to find affordable housing,” said Jay Macklin, co-owner of Corcoran Platinum Living.azbigmedia.com