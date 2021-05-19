newsbreak-logo
Technology

Zoom Events Will Try To Re-create the In-person Conference Experience

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 1 hour ago

Zoom knows it's Pandemic-days gravy train is about to go off the rails and is trying to cement itself as relevant in a post-pandemic world. Nice try, but no 'Zoom session' will ever replace the in-person experience. And good riddance, I'll be happy to toss Zoom on the burn pile along with my stash of masks (almost done with my 2 part vaccination).

