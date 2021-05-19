Zoom Events Will Try To Re-create the In-person Conference Experience

Try to create something everyday. Creativity for me works like a muscle and if I don’t work it out, I don’t get better. Set deadlines for yourself. They shouldn’t be unreasonable, but they should be enough to hold yourself accountable. Be consistent. Not everything you will create will be a “hit.” Learn how to take time for yourself but also get back up and keep plugging away at your craft. Surround yourself with people who believe in you. I have a bad habit of talking myself out of things and getting in my head. Fortunately, I have an amazing support group of friends and family who are always there to encourage me when I’m down. Have fun! Creating should be bliss, fun, and exciting. Listen to your intuition if things get too heavy and take care of yourself. Songwriting is a way for me to process trauma — but creating a song is also fun, and that’s important.