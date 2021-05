Even without hitting in the batter-friendly Coors Field, Nolan Arenado has managed to string together another amazing batting line to go along with his Gold Glove defense. He has bounced back after struggling in last season’s short season, a stark contrast from Manny Machado who put together one of his best seasons. Through 38 games this season, Arenado is hitting .284 with six home runs and 24 RBIs, leading his team to second place in the National League. The Padres are the no. 1 ranked team in terms of defensive runs allowed per nine innings, meaning Arenado has to show his dominance to secure a win against Slam Diego.