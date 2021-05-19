newsbreak-logo
Comedian Paul Mooney Has Died At 79

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and writer Paul Mooney has died. Often referred to as the "godfather of modern Black comedy," a title he embraced, Mooney died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, CA. He was 79. His death was reported on Twitter by his friend Roland Martin. Mooney spent...

