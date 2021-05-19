newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

MAC I Vote for Me & Deify Me Love Me Liquid Lipcolours Reviews & Swatches

temptalia.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMAC I Vote for Me Love Me Liquid Lipcolour ($24.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a deep, slightly red-tinted brown with subtle, warm undertones and a cream finish. It took a couple of hours for the shine to wear down to a true, satin finish. It had nearly opaque color coverage in a single stroke, which was easy to apply a little bit more as needed for full coverage.

www.temptalia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Me Love#Stroke#Red Lipstick#Skin Color#Thick Skin#Brown Skin#Mac#Liquid Lipcolour#Luminosity#Dupes#Occasional Dryness#Personalized Features#Type#Pearl#Normal To Dry Skin#Time#Tracking Products#Process#Errors#Typos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

Dior Light Bronze Dior Forever Natural Bronze Review & Swatches

Dior Light Bronze (02) Dior Forever Natural Bronze ($48.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a very light, peachy-brown with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a smooth, more velvety texture with a touch of powderiness that was present in the pan–made the powder easy to pick up–but it sat beautifully on my skin as it looked more “natural matte” than full-on, flat matte.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Fusion Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Fusion Magnetic Pressed Highlighter ($18.00 for 0.18 oz.) has a light-medium orange base with much lighter, golden shimmer throughout that gave it a luminous finish. The end result was lighter and less orange–and more golden–when applied to my skin at certain angles. It had opaque pigmentation with a...
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Danessa Myricks Colorfix Matte Swatches (x8)

I’m back with eight swatches of Danessa Myricks Colorfix Matte ($18.00) shades. Go figure the finish that was easiest/best-performing (on average) was the one I purchased the least shades from! (One shimmer did fall into my cart, LOL.) I have another eight I purchased and hope to swatch at some point, but these take some time to swatch through as I put them on my eyes, cheeks, and lips this time around 🙂
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clarins Jade Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Clarins Jade (05) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes three more greenish-leaning shades with a deeper, contrasting navy blue. All four shades had some shimmer, to them, though they were more satin-to-pearl with finer shimmer that looked more like a soft sheen once applied and blended out on skin. They had semi-opaque to opaque coverage that lasted for eight hours for the most part, though this was nowhere near the 12-hours claimed.
Entertainmenttheouterhaven.net

Love Me, Love Me Not Vol. 8 Review

Last volume, we wrapped up a stereotypical cultural festival… this volume, we went right into the stereotypical Christmas holiday… with a not-so-stereotypical ending!? That actually surprised me!. Volume eight of Love Me, Love Me Not opens up with Akari’s ex-boyfriend Ryousuke trying to pull a fast one. He claims that...
Skin CareGossip Cop

This Natural Skin Care Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We all want beautiful skin. But finding the right skincare routine can be an extremely difficult and expensive challenge. We all have different skin types and skin tones, which means everyone needs special, pricey products specifically made for their skin issues. Right? Well, that is not necessarily the case.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Beauty Products That Earned Multiple 5 Star Reviews

From Sephora, Amazon, and TikTok, reviews are really the be-all and end-all of a beauty product. These experiences are the deciding factor between what goes in our vanities and out. Now, with the beauty industry introducing new and exciting products at breakneck speed, reviews are more important than ever. Household...
Skin Careblissmark.com

Good, better, best: Organic face moisturizers your skin will love

Finding the right facial moisturizer can be a bit of a long process. Some are too heavy and oily, whereas others are too lightweight and leave your skin feeling dry just a few hours later. An entirely new challenge becomes involved when you’re looking for products made from organic ingredients.
Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Cade Eliason // Forget Me Not

If you've never followed up on a music review, I hope today is the day. Writing music reviews can be rewarding, and Cade Eliason is one of those few artists that make that search worth it. Forget Me Not, his third album is practically perfect. Aside from a handful of mix-volume issues, I'm utterly blown away. It's raw, and it's elemental. It's fun, and it's real. On a macro level, it's ripe for fans of Rex Orange County. Eliason's blend of emo, neo-soul, and hip hop makes for the ideal "bedroom album." Keep in mind that this is all coming from an 18-year-old kid from Minneapolis with no Facebook artist page. Forget Me Not is a short, 8-song album that's fully formed. Every song is better than the last, with perhaps the best introductory track being "It's Okay." It took me four listens to realize that the track titles form the last line he wrote on the album. It all ends with the traditional, Civil War-era song "Aura Lea." Eliason has done his homework, and he's incredibly wise beyond his years, with an already-prolific output well worth diving into. In my five-and-a-half years reviewing music here, this is the fourth perfect review I've given.
Books & Literaturefangirlish.com

Book Review: ‘Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry’

Joya Goffney is a new author, so we were excited to read her debut Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry. It’s been described as a story that fans of Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will enjoy. I myself haven’t read To All The Boys I’ve Loved...
Celebritiesthedublinshield.com

Opinion: How Kpop helped me love myself

Growing up in the midwest, my ideal standard of beauty was pale skin, big blue eyes, blonde hair, and, of course, being tall and skinny. Although I wasn’t considered ugly, I always wished that I looked like those popular white girls. I wished that I had a double eyelid so that my eyes would be bigger, that my undertones would be less yellow, and that my face was more 3D. I had no idea Asians could be attractive outside of the few token popular East Asian celebrities like Angelababy and Girls’ Generation’s Yoona. Simply put, I wished that I wasn’t Asian.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Donia Duchess: “I wish someone told me to love my body in all sizes earlier on”

I wish someone told me to love my body in all sizes earlier on. I used to put so much pressure on myself at such a young age because I thought I had to be a certain size to be on camera, which if I’m honest back then felt like that was the case. Now, what you see if what you get. I’m here in all of my post baby body glory ready to be in front of the camera and do my thing because what matters is the story. Not that my waist trainer be on tighter, so I feel snatched.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Softwaredpmag.com

Photoshop’s Color Range Selection Tool

No matter what edits a photographer may plan to make during post, almost every productive image editing session starts with a good selection. Thankfully, Photoshop offers a variety of different methods for differentiating between which pixels should be included in a selection and which pixels shouldn’t. The manual tools such as the lasso, magic wand and marquee selectors tend to be most popular because they offer a hands-on way to draw a selection where it’s wanted. But sometimes using Photoshop’s processing power is incredibly helpful for making precise selections. And no tool is better at this than Color Range selection tool.
Lifestylecutoutandkeep.net

Diy Shadow Box shelf

This took a lot of picture frames to experiment on and cost the life of one of my glue guns. But it was worth it.
Skin CareByrdie

La Roche-Posay's Retinol B3 Serum Makes Sensitive Skin Glow

We put the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Of all the skincare vitamins, I’d have to say that A is my favorite. Commonly known as retinol, it truly does it all: clears, decongests, smooths, and refines. It’s a super-active, and my complexion wouldn't be the same without it. The one caveat, though, is that it can irritate the skin, especially in the early days of using a new retinol product.
Virginia Societyreviewed.com

10 must-have essentials for the bride on her wedding day, according to a wedding planner

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With more and more people becoming vaccinated across the country, larger-sized weddings with fewer restrictions are on the horizon. Although weddings will continue to look different compared to pre-pandemic, you’ll still want to prepare for the common issues that can arise on any wedding day. Think about it: your dress can snag, makeup can move, and blisters can emerge on the soles of your feet. It can put a damper on the happiest day of your life.