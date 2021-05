Concord High has one of the best tandems in the state at the top of its pitching rotation, and the Crimson Tide dropped both hammers on Friday in Exeter. Concord’s Tyler Wright started and pitched five shutout innings, and when he ran into a little trouble in the sixth Jonah Wachter came on to work a two-inning save as the Tide (6-3) claimed a 4-1 road win. Wright had eight strikeouts, Wachter fanned four and neither of them walked a batter.