Cultivate Community Gardens celebrates grand opening in Santa Rosa Beach

The Ellis floor plan built by the Arkon Group features a modern layout with plenty of coastal charm within the Watersound Origins community. This stunning new construction home has 4-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms and includes a first floor junior master suite and second floor master, 2 home offices for work/school, upstairs den, 2-car detached garage + carport, along with a summer kitchen and private pool with a sun shelf. Luxury finishes include wire-brushed hardwood flooring, quartz countertops with marble backsplash, unique tile in each bathroom, Thermador stainless steel appliances, and beautiful front porch gas lanterns. This homesite backs up to nature preserve offering peaceful views and added privacy. The Watersound Origins community is a wonderful neighborhood and master planned community full of amenities including the Village Commons pool & fitness center, sports courts, miles of nature trails, dock access to Lake Powell, unlimited golf and much more. A new amenity expansion is planned to add a second family pool, playground, splash pad and more exciting additions!