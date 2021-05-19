newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Lifestyle

Cultivate Community Gardens celebrates grand opening in Santa Rosa Beach

Destin Log
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA BEACH — Cultivate Community Gardens (CCG), the first community garden in South Walton, will celebrate its grand opening with a free public event and ribbon cutting this Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at 810 JD Miller Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The community is invited...

www.thedestinlog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Walton County, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Gardeners#Pesticide#Community Gardening#Grand Opening#Community Groups#Ccg#The J W Couch Foundation#Community Members#Organic Gardening#Walton Residents#Crafts#South Walton#Spring#Civic Groups#Land Stewardship#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Florida GovernmentNW Florida Daily News

City kicks off summer concert series at Fort Walton Landing park

FORT WALTON BEACH — Hundreds of people filled Fort Walton Landing under clear skies last Friday evening to take in the funky sounds of New Orleans-based band Flow Tribe. The performance was the first of Fort Walton Beach’s annual Concerts at The Landing. The family-friendly free series features a variety of acts, local and regional, designed to entertain a variety of musical tastes. The series has three more shows on Friday evenings this month.
Florida Businesshauteresidence.com

Hunter Harman Presents A Stunning New Constructed Home In Santa Rosa Beach

The Ellis floor plan built by the Arkon Group features a modern layout with plenty of coastal charm within the Watersound Origins community. This stunning new construction home has 4-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms and includes a first floor junior master suite and second floor master, 2 home offices for work/school, upstairs den, 2-car detached garage + carport, along with a summer kitchen and private pool with a sun shelf. Luxury finishes include wire-brushed hardwood flooring, quartz countertops with marble backsplash, unique tile in each bathroom, Thermador stainless steel appliances, and beautiful front porch gas lanterns. This homesite backs up to nature preserve offering peaceful views and added privacy. The Watersound Origins community is a wonderful neighborhood and master planned community full of amenities including the Village Commons pool & fitness center, sports courts, miles of nature trails, dock access to Lake Powell, unlimited golf and much more. A new amenity expansion is planned to add a second family pool, playground, splash pad and more exciting additions!
Florida Lifestylegoodgritmag.com

A Natural Escape to South Walton, Florida

In South Walton, the allure is in the landscape. The wide-open space and natural scenery paired with accessible luxury provide the perfect backdrop for a serene beach getaway. Although South Walton does have its fair share of shops and restaurants, a true treasure lies in the land waiting to be explored. Vast nature preserves put forty percent of South Walton’s land area under protection, making the scenery a prized possession. While many are familiar with the sixteen beach neighborhoods along the coast—Rosemary Beach, WaterColor, and Seaside to name a few—many do not realize that these collectively encompass South Walton. The grandeur, proximity, and diversity of these neighborhoods paired with more than two hundred miles of hiking and biking trails provide a unique combination of glamour and grit. South Walton, Florida is waiting for the next round of explorers to experience what this coastline has to offer.
Santa Rosa Beach, FLWJHG-TV

Neighbors reflect on Mussett Bayou wildfire one year later

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One year after a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in a Santa Rosa Beach neighborhood residents said they are thankful. “Tragedy works really in different ways. I’m just blessed that my house didn’t burn down,” Renice Blanchard, who lives in Santa Rosa Beach, said.
Florida Lifestylehauteresidence.com

Corcoran Reverie Presents A Modern Architectural Home In Santa Rosa Beach

Nestled in the heart of Old Seagrove just one block from the turquoise hued waters and white sugar sand beaches resides the acclaimed 'Modern Beach Barn.' Featured in VIE Magazine, the design incorporates a distinctive rustic flair while fully promoting the highly sought after 30A coastal lifestyle. A true architectural masterpiece executed by architect Gregory D. Jazayeri, renowned builder Jim Accola of Coastal Elements, and the skilled design team at Q Tile + Design Studio led by principal Suzy Accola. The functional floor plan encompasses nearly 4,200 square feet of thoughtfully configured living space. Upon entering the front door flanked by 20' barn doors, you are greeted by soaring vaulted ceilings framed with reclaimed wood sourced from an Ohio barn.