Follow all the action as West Ham United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon. David Moyes’s side remain very much alive in the race for a top-four finish and can reduce the gap to Leicester to just two points with a victory today. A surprise defeat against Newcastle last month did somewhat derail the Hammers’ momentum, however, they responded last weekend by coming from behind to beat Burnley courtesy of a Michail Antonio double. What’s more, having navigated a tough run of fixtures, West Ham have a favourable run-in with this game, in theory, their hardest remaining, while...