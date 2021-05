A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Atlético Madrid could move closer to its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a home win against Real Sociedad. A victory would give Atlético a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which was held 3-3 by Levante on Tuesday to squander yet another chance to reach the top. Defending champion Real Madrid is two points behind Atlético and is playing Granada on Thursday. Real Sociedad sits in fifth place and is trying to secure a Europa League spot for next season.