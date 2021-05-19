Jonathan Papelbon has a funny reason for not regretting leaving the Red Sox

While the Red Sox win on Thursday was not the prettiest victory in the history of baseball, they did get a bright spot in Franchy Cordero snapping out of an extended slump with a multi-hit day. On Friday, it was Bobby Dalbec’s turn. He smacked a base hit in his first at bat, then had a huge homer in the next one. The homer would end up being the difference in this game and push the Red Sox to victory. Boston also got a good start from Rodriguez in which he managed to put up results without his best stuff, and they got two scoreless innings from Garrett Whitlock.