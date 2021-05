The engine room fire aboard the boxship NYK Delphinus is under control and a commercial tug has taken the vessel in tow, bound for Oakland. Early on Friday morning, the crew of the Delphinus reported an engine fire aboard the vessel at a position about 80 miles off the coast of Big Sur, California. The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched the cutter Sockeye and a helicopter aircrew out of Air Station San Francisco to assess the vessel and provide assistance. Resolve Marine was designated as the commercial salvage responder, and it contracted five tugs to assist - the Jamie Ann, Sarah Avrick, Delta Deanna, Delta Lindsay and Scorpio. On arrival, the tugs provided external hull cooling and stood by to assist.