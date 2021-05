On Tuesday, May 4, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded to a BOLO from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) that their troopers were in pursuit of a stolen Rolls-Royce out of Georgia. THP Sergeant David McVey observed the stolen vehicle speeding at 177 mph on I-24 WB in Marion County, Tennessee. The stolen vehicle then passed a Porsche 944 and caused the driver of the Porsche to crash into the rear of the Rolls-Royce. Both vehicles pulled to the shoulder of I-24 at the 127 mm just outside of Coffee County, where two males exited the Rolls-Royce and attempted to physically remove or carjack the driver of the Porsche. During the altercation, a semi-automatic pistol was presented by one of the suspects.