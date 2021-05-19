Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Release Date Revealed

Mild Spoilers for the first few hours of Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil, as a franchise, is no stranger to the odd Easter egg or reference, even to properties outside of the franchise itself. Movies, games, comics, there’s plenty of fun nods to the inspirations that helped craft these games hidden inside them. Resident Evil 7 contained references to films like Evil Dead 2, and even a shout-out to the writer’s previous work, F.E.A.R.: Perseus Mandate — and Resident Evil Village has followed suit. There are tons to go over in general of course but one, in particular, stood out to fans that may or may not be an Easter egg.