Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Administrator Ben Martig discuss the May 18 city council meeting

CARROLLTON, Mo. — The town of Carrollton will hold a regular session council meeting Monday evening. Some items on the agenda are a discussion with Livestock Leaders to talk over a new building at Walnut Hills, Chamber Director Anna Barlow will speak with council members, a proposal for a wedge at 65 and Mason will be heard from Ted Ehny and Larry Lyon will speak about an issue at Virginia and Washington Streets. Official reports will also be heard from the Wastewater and Street Departments supervisors. The Council will enter into closed session before adjourning to discuss legal matters. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Carrollton City Hall.