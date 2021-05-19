Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Administrator Ben Martig discuss the May 18 city council meeting

The Barbourville City Council approved two resolutions and held the first reading of three ordinances in a special-called meeting Thursday, May 6. The council first moved to approve Resolution 2021-2 approving an interlocal agreement for the Kentucky Bond Corporation (KBC). KBC is part of the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), which provides low interest loans and municipal finance services to Kentucky cities. KBC itself is a fixed-rate municipal bond pool for general obligation or revenue backed projects with no out-of-pocket fees. The council then heard the first reading of Ordinance 2021-5, approving a lease for financing from KBC. A representative from KLC briefly expanded on the KBC program with the council members. The representative and Thompson stressed that no new taxes were being added.