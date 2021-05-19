newsbreak-logo
Mario Pavone, Hard-Hitting Bassist And Respected East-Coast Educator, Dead At 80

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 1 hour ago
Bassist and composer Mario Pavone came to music late, but made a lasting impact as a unique, mostly self-taught player and versatile composer, who led noteworthy ensembles across more than 30 superb albums. Pavone died May 15 in Madeira, Fla. after a lengthy battle with cancer. Pavone was an enthusiastic...

Like many who were swept up in the tidal wave of blues and R&B that engulfed England in the early to mid-’60s, John Mayall took his inspiration from such forebears as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Robert Johnson and all the other artists that furthered seminal sounds spawned from the working fields of Mississippi, prior to a migration to the industrial environs of the Northeast. Mayall would go on to not only help introduce blues to Britain, but also to foster the careers of any number of aspiring musicians who would make a profound impact on the whole of the U.K.’s music scene in the decades that followed.