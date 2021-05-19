Mario Pavone, Hard-Hitting Bassist And Respected East-Coast Educator, Dead At 80

The Sublime Power of Supporting Music with “Special Sauce”. What inspires the human spirit to pursue and achieve greatness? In the case of six-time Modern Drummer cover artist and MD Hall of Famer Dave Weckl, there are many levels of achievement to explore in the evolution of one of drumming’s most accomplished ambassadors. From Weckl’s youthful aspirations to his hard-earned success in the highly competitive New York studio scene, his dedication to following his passion led him to opportunities beyond his wildest expectations. In fact, what embodies the drumming industry in terms of sound, technique, style, and product innovation was partially influenced by Weckl’s unique vision to develop new sonic possibilities, pursue unexplored rhythms, and conceive products that advance the art of drumming.