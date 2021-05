Mark Nordenberg, selected by the state Supreme Court as chair of the LRC, appears to be a well-founded choice. I am hoping his impact on this panel goes far beyond that of a “baseball umpire calling balls and strikes,” as the other four members metaphorically envisioned the role in a letter to the court. The four — Leaders of the General Assembly— revealed, perhaps unwittingly, their collective mentality towards the redistricting process as that of a partisan game with the goal to gerrymander districts without getting caught. The home plate umpire can only see so much. Collusion is also an option, trading one safe seat for another — meatball pitch or dropped fly ball, anyone?