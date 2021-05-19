Protein intake is more important than protein source to gain muscle strength and mass

Abdominal massage (AM), a traditional Chinese medicine-based treatment method, has received considerable attention in the recent years. The aim of the present study was to investigate the effect of AM on high-fat diet (HFD)-induced insulin resistance (IR) in comparison with resveratrol (RSV) treatment. Forty-eight male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly divided into the following four groups: standard chow diet (control group), high-fat diet (model group), HFD + abdominal massage (AM group), and HFD + resveratrol (RSV group). A rat model of IR was established by feeding HFD to rats for 8 weeks followed by treatment with AM or RSV for 4 weeks. The underlying HFD-induced IR molecular mechanisms were studied in rat serum and skeletal muscles. RSV and AM significantly improved glucose intolerance, hyperglycemia, obesity, and significantly reduced lipid accumulation [triglyceride (TC), total cholesterol (TG), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C)], adipocytokine [free fatty acids (FFA), adiponectin (ADPN)] and serum pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6 and TNF-α) secretion. In addition, AM activated the AMPK/SIRT1 signaling pathway in rat skeletal muscle. In conclusion, our results showed that AM could improve IR by regulating the secretion of adipocytokines, pro-inflammatory cytokines as well as related signaling pathways in the skeletal muscle of rats, which might provide insights into development of new treatment methods for the clinical treatment of IR.