newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Protein intake is more important than protein source to gain muscle strength and mass

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein intake is more important than protein source if the goal is to gain muscle strength and mass. This is the key finding of a study that compared the effects of strength training in volunteers with a vegan or omnivorous diet, both with protein content considered adequate. In the study,...

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Protein#Sports Medicine#Nutrition#Muscle Strength#Optimal Intake#Healthy Diet#Food Intake#A University Of S O Paulo#Usp#Medical School#Fapesp#Journal#Physical Education School#Protein Intake#Protein Source Quality#Protein Content#Protein Supplements#Protein Sources#Animal Protein#Milk Serum Protein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Country
Brazil
Related
NIH Director's Blog

Abdominal Massage Alleviates Skeletal Muscle Insulin Resistance by Regulating the AMPK/SIRT1/PGC-1α Signaling Pathway

Abdominal massage (AM), a traditional Chinese medicine-based treatment method, has received considerable attention in the recent years. The aim of the present study was to investigate the effect of AM on high-fat diet (HFD)-induced insulin resistance (IR) in comparison with resveratrol (RSV) treatment. Forty-eight male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly divided into the following four groups: standard chow diet (control group), high-fat diet (model group), HFD + abdominal massage (AM group), and HFD + resveratrol (RSV group). A rat model of IR was established by feeding HFD to rats for 8 weeks followed by treatment with AM or RSV for 4 weeks. The underlying HFD-induced IR molecular mechanisms were studied in rat serum and skeletal muscles. RSV and AM significantly improved glucose intolerance, hyperglycemia, obesity, and significantly reduced lipid accumulation [triglyceride (TC), total cholesterol (TG), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C)], adipocytokine [free fatty acids (FFA), adiponectin (ADPN)] and serum pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6 and TNF-α) secretion. In addition, AM activated the AMPK/SIRT1 signaling pathway in rat skeletal muscle. In conclusion, our results showed that AM could improve IR by regulating the secretion of adipocytokines, pro-inflammatory cytokines as well as related signaling pathways in the skeletal muscle of rats, which might provide insights into development of new treatment methods for the clinical treatment of IR.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Robotic flexing: Biologically inspired artificial muscles made from motor proteins

(Nanowerk News) Inside our cells, and those of the most well-known lifeforms, exist a variety of complex compounds known as “molecular motors.” These biological machines are essential for various types of movement in living systems, from the microscopic rearrangement or transport of proteins within a single cell to the macroscopic contraction of muscle tissues.
NutritionGreatist

Pea Protein vs. Whey: The Lowdown on Beefing Up

Have you heard about the bodybuilder who couldn’t find a source of protein? Yeah, they’d lost their whey. But you don’t have to worry about being lost or low on protein. We’re here to help. Here’s what you need to know about pea protein vs. whey protein. Big diff: Pea...
Fitnessmarksdailyapple.com

A Fresh Look at High-Protein

Later, I moderated my protein intake and focused more on my fat intake, thinking that I’d be better off in the long term eating less protein and using my muscle mass, physical and mental performance, and overall vitality as a “signal” for when protein was too low. Researchers were looking at high protein intakes, noticing they could raise IGF-1 and trigger mTOR, which in some animal models have been linked to cancer and reduced longevity, and positing that lower protein intakes were healthier. I was never “low-protein,” but I certainly ate less than before. I will say that throughout all this time a major determinant of my protein intake was my instinctual hunger for it. When I ate a lot of protein, I did so because I desired it on a base, Primal level. When I ate less, I did so partly because of the research but also because I wasn’t as hungry for it (and my performance never indicated I was lacking).
NutritionTrendHunter.com

Clean Plant-based Proteins

Ritual, the clean vitamin brand launched by Katerina Schneider, recently debuted Essential Protein - a clean, plant-based protein. The new offering is formulated to provide a complete amino acid profile while supporting the nutrient needs of specific life stages including 18+, pregnancy and postpartum, and 50+. Containing an excellent source...
NutritionByrdie

Whey vs. Soy: Which Protein Is Right For You?

Protein powders, concentrated sources of animal or plant proteins, are wildly popular for various reasons. Not only are they easy to add to foods you already eat, but some are even fortified with other essential vitamins and minerals that you might not be getting via food sources. And, of course, getting enough protein is key for everything from helping with building muscle mass to weight loss.
Nutritiongoodhousekeeping.com

Day One: Pump Up Plant Proteins

YOUR GOAL: Get the right amount of protein for your body. Wondering, Without chicken on my plate, how will I get enough protein? “This is the number one question I get about going plant-based,” says nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN. “But you absolutely can get enough protein on a plant-based diet.” Here's why that's so important: Protein contains amino acids that your body uses to build new tissue (from red blood cells to muscle cells) and is responsible for many other functions in your body, including keeping you fueled. Our bodies use protein stores to make glucose when there isn't enough elsewhere (i.e., from stored carbs or fat) to provide the energy you need. It also takes longer to digest than carbs, keeping you fuller longer.
Milkthemanual.com

What is Whey Protein? Pros and Cons

If you want to build muscle, you need protein. We’re not just talking about chicken breast slices or quinoa veggie bowls — these are whole proteins found in plant and animal products that contain other great things like vitamins and fiber. The other types — isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates — are potent forms that athletes, fitness lovers, and nutrient-deficient individuals take. All three kinds of whey protein deliver these distinct benefits, and the best one depends on your needs or goals. So let’s take a closer look at this miracle muscle builder.
DietsDiet Doctor

Diet Doctor Team tries higher protein

What happens when you eat higher protein on a low-carb diet?. Over the last three months, a number of us at Diet Doctor have been experimenting to find out. If you’ve been considering adding more protein to your low-carb diet, you might be interested to learn from our experiences and results.
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

The role of soy protein for better immunity

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/Mediawire): When pinned down by a flu, people often turn towards health and nutrition to get better. For over a year now India and the entire world has been battling with the novel coronavirus. It's taken a global pandemic crisis for people on this planet...
FitnessVegetarian Times

Yes, You Can Make Muscle with Plant Protein

Bigger muscles shouldn’t be reserved only for the bros on the gym floor. For endurance athletes having a little extra lean body mass can improve exercise performance via several mechanisms including increased power output and reduce rates of injuries so you aren’t watching the action from the sidelines. So a priority of any fitness program should be working towards maintaining and building lean body mass.
Healthwomenworking.com

7 essential vitamins and supplements to help remedy hormonal imbalance

Fluctuations and imbalances of hormones affect every aspect of a woman’s life. Hormonal imbalances may contribute to an increase of mood swings, irritability, weight gain, appetite, and difficulty sleeping. Additionally, these hormonal irregularities can seriously impact our personal and professional lives, resulting in decreased motivation, low energy levels, and serious mental-health issues. But as harmful as these effects may appear, treating hormonal imbalances is a lot less scary and fairly easy to incorporate into daily routines. Small changes like switching to a healthier diet and increasing your intake of vitamins can help stabilize uneven hormone levels and even help lower the risk of hormonal fluctuation.
WorkoutsLifehacker

Your Lifting Warmup Should Be About More Than Your Muscles

Lifting is about as simple as an exercise gets: You pick the thing up, and you put the thing down. But that doesn’t mean you’re going to walk into the gym and just pick the thing up. A proper warmup can help you to be ready for your big lift, so let’s talk about how to build your best lifting warmup routine.
Dietsmcphersonweeklynews.com

Ketogenic diet literature review

Also included is a selection of papers.Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterized by stereotyped behavior and deficits in communication and social interaction.Ketogenic diet for weight loss Table 1 [14-22] displays the weight changes over multiple studies comparing weight loss in ketogenic diets and low-fat diets at six and twelve months.The diet has a 4:1 ratio of fats to carbohydrates.Running head: LITERATURE REVIEW 1 Ketogenic Diets and Epilepsy Patients Students.Because all forms of diabetes share a basic pathophysiological problem, carbohydrate intolerance, restriction of carbohydrate on a ketogenic diet (typically ≤50 g/d with >70% fat) often produced rapid and.The KD diet could potentially increase genetic diversity of the microbiome and increase the.One such method is the high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet which produces ketosis and therefore called the ketogenic diet.PubMed ketogenic diet literature review and Web of Science searches were conducted through November 2019 A low-carbohydrate, ketogenic diet versus a low-fat diet to treat obesity and hyperlipidemia: a randomized, controlled trial.About Our Research; Clinical Trials; Our Publications; Participate in a Study; Education.October 2020; Reviews in the Neurosciences-1(ahead-of-print).All athletes increased their ability to utilise fat as a fuel source, including at higher exercise intensities.Actually, KD and its variants have been shown ketogenic diet literature review to be elective and resolute for patients with glucose transporter type 1 (GLUT1) deficiency.Let’s take a look at what the literature says.The ketogenic diet (KD) is a high-fat, appropriate-protein, and low-carbohydrate diet that mimics the fasting state of the body and is proven beneficial in drug-resistant epilepsy and some other brain diseases 10 weeks assessed athletes' ketogenic diet experiences.Support Our Work; Partner With Us; Newsletter; Contact Us.There are no curative treatments for children with ASD.However, most trials don't show a large weight loss advantage over higher carb diets, although individual results vary widely.5% of patients will have a greater that ketogenic diet literature review 90% reduction is seizure activity.Most people are use this diet for rapid weight loss (surprise, surprise).
HealthPosted by
GreenMatters

8 Foods That Will Help Minimize Inflammation, Naturally

Inflammation is a natural reaction of the body’s immune system. If something is injured, irritated, or infected, inflammation can be a sign that the healing process has already begun: but that doesn’t mean it isn’t also painful. This is especially true if you suffer from a condition that causes chronic inflammation. And while these eight anti-inflammatory foods won’t solve all the problems associated with chronic inflammation, including them in your diet might actually do some real good.
Nutritionindustryglobalnews24.com

THIS IS WHY PLANT-BASED PROTEIN DESERVES TO BE IN YOUR DIET

Every time one says protein should be an important aspect of your diet, most of the people think about whey protein or some non-veg source of protein. One thing which is slowly becoming a rage is plant-based protein. Though it sounds bit off, but plant-based protein has numerous health benefits.