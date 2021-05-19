Online-only letter to the editor: Call on Daines, Rosendale to help pass Blackfood Clearwater Stewardship Act
Western Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities that attract anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine that there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.missoulian.com