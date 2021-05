The Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years old. The announcement comes as the rate of vaccinations across North Texas and the U.S. have slowed. The vaccine has one last hurdle to cross. According to The New York Times, an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to meet shortly to review the data and recommend the use for this age group.