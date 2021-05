AC/DC's Brian Johnson joined Foo Fighters onstage last night for a spirited rendition of "Back in Black." The rock 'n' roll titans teamed up at Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" at Inglewood, Calif.'s SoFi Stadium. The purpose of the star-studded event is to "[call] on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to the Global Citizen website.