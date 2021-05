BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced new results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme, demonstrating potential benefits beyond weight loss for people with obesity being treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg. The trial showed that treatment with once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg led to significant improvements in physical functioning, such as climbing stairs and tying your shoes, and beneficial effects on weight related and health related quality of life scores (HRQoL) compared to placebo.* Following the 68-week treatment period, more than half of participants had improved quality of life scores, indicating better physical function and improved psychological wellbeing.[1] The results from the STEP 1 trial will be presented today at the virtual European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2021 Annual Meeting.