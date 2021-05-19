Brian Ricca: Important information can come from your blind spot

This commentary is by Brian Ricca, superintendent of schools in St. Johnsbury.

We were driving recently on the interstate when someone came up quickly behind us. I put on my blinker, moved into the right lane, and watched the car disappear into the blind spot on my left-hand side.

I waited, expecting to see the person pass quickly by on the left. When that didn’t happen, I looked to my left to see the person honking their horn and gesturing wildly to the back of our car.

When I looked in my rearview mirror, I saw that one of the two bikes we had on our bike rack was loose and dangling off, dangerously close to the road. I put up my own hand in thanks and proceeded to pull over onto the shoulder so my wife could get out and secure our bikes again.

It was such a kind thing for that stranger to do, and yet, in the beginning, I thought it was just some driver, driving well over the speed limit, looking to pass me.

It occurs to me that sometimes important information comes to us from the strangest places, without a label saying “Read Me.” How often do we miss it because it doesn’t look like something we need to pay attention to?

This past year has been anything but the way we planned and hoped. There have been ups and downs, and we have had more twists and turns than a roller coaster. Often it’s been two steps forward, several steps back. And, we are in May, with vaccines rolling through our state, including very promising news for 12- to 15-year-olds. There really seems to be a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

Throughout this year, I have been surrounded by an amazing group of professionals who have helped me make the important decisions for our district. They have helped me see all the angles, the possibilities, the pros and the cons, the implications, the drawbacks.

Most of all, they’ve helped me with my blind spots, the areas of my professional practice where I’m not strong. The places in my work that I need feedback. The moments when my own emotions cloud my thinking.

It is lonely at the top, at times. Yes, the buck stops with me. Yes, I make the decisions ultimately. Yes, I stand in front when things go sideways.

But more often than not this year, I’ve been surrounded by selfless individuals who have helped me steer this district as safely as we could through the unchartered waters of Covid-19. They’ve been measured when I’ve been frustrated, they’ve seen the big picture when I get bogged down by the details, they’ve reminded me to stay focused on the students while keeping our adults as safe as they can be.

I extend humble thanks to: Patrick Campbell, Lydia Cochrane, Louisa Driscoll, Jodie Elliott, Sharma Gencarelle, Kara Lufkin, Jody Oliver, Jeremy Ross, Carolee Stuart.

This year especially, they’ve had my back.

