When will PS5 restock again at Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target and other retail stores in the US? Next week – not this weekend – is when we're likely to see a fresh set of restock dates for the Sony console, according to our own PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. He's helped nearly 20,000 people buy the PlayStation 5 console, but the supply of next-gen systems has made for a 'dire' situation in the last month, according to his American retail sources. The good news is that Matt will send you an alert as soon as a PS5 restock happens in the US – that is, if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications.