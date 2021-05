Building on preceding exhibitions in 2016 and 2018, the latest iteration of the London Design Biennale will revolve around the theme of 'Resonance' - conceptualised by the Artistic Director for the 2021 edition, Es Devlin. Explaining her chosen premise on the biennale's website, the award-winning multidisciplinary artist and designer states, "We live in an age of hyper resonance, the consequences of which are both exhilarating and devastating. Everything we design and everything we produce resonates. Each idea we generate has the power to reach a mass digital audience undreamt of by previous generations, while the lifespans of the physical products we create often endure long beyond our own”.