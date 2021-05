Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can win an Xbox Series X simply by unlocking achievements in select Game Pass Zombie-themed titles. A new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest has started appearing on Xbox users' dashboards for players in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Microsoft will be awarding the top 5 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with the most achievement Gamerscore earned from titles included in the "Zombie collection" for the month of May. To be in with a chance of winning a console, you need to be an Ultimate Game Pass subscriber located in one of the countries previously listed, play any of the games included in the Game Pass Zombie collection, and be "among the top 5 in total achievement earners for the month."