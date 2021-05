For the second straight week, Indiana is the lone Big Ten team in the major college baseball rankings. Not only that, the Hoosiers are once again on the climb. IU is No. 21 in the updated Baseball America and D1Baseball.com Top 25 listings released Monday, a jump of two spots in the former and three spots in the latter. The Hoosiers’ rise was fueled by three wins in the four-game Rutgers pod this past weekend, during which they took both matchups with the Scarlet Knights and split with Nebraska.