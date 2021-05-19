newsbreak-logo
Economy

Parliament demands to know the score with Fujitsu as Post Office Horizon scandal gets inquiry with legal teeth

By Gareth Corfield
theregister.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA statutory public inquiry will be held into the Post Office Horizon scandal, the UK government said today – and MPs want to know why Fujitsu has largely been out of the limelight in the case so far. The existing inquiry, chaired by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, has no...

