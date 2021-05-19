Illinois Restaurants Can Still Require Masks Even After State Relaxes Mandate
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday lifted the state’s mask mandate for those fully vaccinated, but stresses that restaurant owners have the choice in requiring that customers wear facial coverings while patronizing their businesses. The next day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will follow the state’s lead to match the updated guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC advised that mask wearing isn’t needed in most places where everyone is fully vaccinated, making exceptions from hospitals, schools, public transportation, and jails.chicago.eater.com