Illinois Government

Illinois Restaurants Can Still Require Masks Even After State Relaxes Mandate

By Naomi Waxman
Eater
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday lifted the state’s mask mandate for those fully vaccinated, but stresses that restaurant owners have the choice in requiring that customers wear facial coverings while patronizing their businesses. The next day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will follow the state’s lead to match the updated guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC advised that mask wearing isn’t needed in most places where everyone is fully vaccinated, making exceptions from hospitals, schools, public transportation, and jails.

Illinois GovernmentPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Illinois GovernmentPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Illinois GovernmentPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Illinois GovernmentChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois GovernmentPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Illinois Lifestyleleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois GovernmentDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Illinois GovernmentRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois Businessbloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...