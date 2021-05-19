Around Brooklyn: Shooting victim dies at Kings County Hospital

A dying man who was shot in the chest was dropped off at a Brooklyn hospital early Monday, and investigators are trying to figure out where the fatal shooting happened and what started it. The 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Kings County Hospital around 12:30 a.m. by a person who immediately took off. Police say the victim had no criminal history, and they do not believe his death is connected to a shooting in East Flatbush around the same time, according to the Daily News.