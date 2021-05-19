Freschetta Frozen Pizza only $1.99 at Publix!

These waffles are fluffy, crispy, and perfectly golden brown–and stuffed with cheese, pepperoni, and all our favorite toppings. Throw in the quick prep time, and you've got a weeknight dinner go-to. We love any rendition of pizza. You name it, we've tried it and raved about it. The sauce, cheese, and carb combination is one that just can't be beat in our book. These pizza waffles may be one of the most creative ways to sneak in that delicious pizza flavor into an already great dish. These sweet and savory waffles are a wonderful option for dinner, brunch, or for the folks who don't always love a super sweet breakfast dish. We've all been known to sneak a piece of leftover pizza for breakfast every now and then, but we're certain this pizza waffle tastes better than any leftovers you have. Whatever time of day you serve them, they'll be a hit. We used pepperoni, black olives, and fresh oregano for our toppings, but feel free to experiment with your favorites to make a pizza waffle that really wows. We like to serve our finished pizza waffles with extra marinara sauce for dipping.