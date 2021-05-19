U.S. Supreme Court dismisses case challenging regulations related to abortion under Title X family planning program
The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed American Medical Association v. Becerra in its order list published on May 17. The case concerned whether the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and federal healthcare laws when it issued a 2019 rule that placed abortion-related restrictions on healthcare providers receiving federal funds under a Title X family planning program.news.ballotpedia.org