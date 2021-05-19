newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses case challenging regulations related to abortion under Title X family planning program

By Jace Lington
ballotpedia.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court dismissed American Medical Association v. Becerra in its order list published on May 17. The case concerned whether the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and federal healthcare laws when it issued a 2019 rule that placed abortion-related restrictions on healthcare providers receiving federal funds under a Title X family planning program.

news.ballotpedia.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Title X#Family Planning#Abortion Laws#Federal Regulations#State Laws#Abortion Providers#The U S Supreme Court#Hhs#City Council Of Baltimore#Apa#Ama#Federal Healthcare Laws#Federal Funds#Healthcare Providers#Medical#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsFOX 21 Online

Supreme Court to Take up Major Abortion Rights Challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on the procedure. The court’s order Monday sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court...
Congress & CourtsDenver Post

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will decide whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court...
Congress & CourtsOrlando Sentinel

‘A great sense of inspiration’: Anti-abortion activists express optimism as Supreme Court to consider case considered a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade

Anti-abortion activists across the country expressed optimism on Monday that they might be on the cusp of achieving a long-held goal of the movement: overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that extended federal protections for abortion. The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it would consider in...
Congress & Courtsthecut.com

The Supreme Court Will Hear a Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

This morning, the Supreme Court announced that it will take up a major abortion case that reproductive-rights advocates say poses a serious, direct threat to Roe v. Wade. That the highest federal court — which now has a 6-3 conservative majority following Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s rushed confirmation — has decided to hear the case during its next term is “incredibly concerning,” Elizabeth Nash, a Guttmacher Institute principal policy associate, said in a statement, adding: “This is not a drill.”
GovernmentProvidence Business News

U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Cranston man in gun search and seizure case

CRANSTON – The U.S. Supreme Court rejected police arguments Monday and ruled in favor of a Cranston man whose two lawfully owned firearms were seized from his home without a warrant or his consent following a wellness check conducted by Cranston police officers, American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. announced Monday.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't...
Massachusetts GovernmentHarvard Health

Harvard statement on SCOTUS opposition brief

Harvard Cites Decades of Legal Precedent and Recent Court Decisions To Establish the Supreme Court Should Not Again Review College Admissions Policies Considering Race as One Factor Among Many. Harvard today (5/17) filed a brief in the Supreme Court of the United States opposing a petition filed by Students for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court takes case that could diminish Roe v. Wade | White House to send US-authorized vaccines overseas for first time

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. Public safety tip: always watch the road. The 'gram is just not worth it. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: The conservative-majority Supreme Court is going to take...
Congress & Courtsthelily.com

This case might bring down Roe v. Wade. Here’s what could happen.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it would review a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is an unprecedented “direct challenge” to Roe v. Wade, according to advocates on both sides of the issue. It marks the first time the Supreme Court has decided to hear a case on an abortion ban since its landmark 1973 abortion ruling, and the first case that will be heard by the court’s new 6-3 conservative majority.
U.S. Politicshealthcaredive.com

HHS asks Supreme Court to keep site-neutral payments in place

The United States Supreme Court should keep in place a lower court ruling that bars hospitals from receiving higher Medicare reimbursements for outpatient services compared to other providers, according to a brief HHS filed late last week. The 33-page brief filed with the high court is in response to a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Did the Mississippi Supreme Court just steal the people’s right to vote?

Armed with a technicality, the Mississippi Supreme Court opened fire on medical marijuana. Now both it and the voters’ right to referendum are dead, dead, dead. “Broadly, it’s a crippling blow to the sovereignty of the voters,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law. “Narrowly, it’s difficult to separate the ruling from the subject matter of this initiative. Stated differently, it’s very difficult to imagine this outcome had the challenge been to the voter ID initiative.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

What is Roe v. Wade?

IN the early 1970s, the Supreme Court took up a landmark case titled Roe v. Wade to determine the future of abortion rights across the United States. The ruling has been threatened by near-total bans on abortion that have been passed in Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi. What is Roe v...