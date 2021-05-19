As Israel-Palestine Conflict Goes Viral, Film Industry Bonds Are Strained

As Gaza and Israel continue to trade rockets and airstrikes, fears are growing that the violence could escalate into an all-out war.The violence has reached deeper into Israel than at any time since the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising. Arab and Jewish mobs are rampaging through the streets, savagely beating people and torching cars, and flights have been cancelled or diverted away from the country's main airport.The escalating fighting between the Israeli military and Gaza’s Hamas rulers has echoed - and perhaps even exceeded - their devastating 2014 war. That conflict and two others were largely confined to the...