Amid a spate of anti-Asian hate crimes this past year, the story of Vincent Chin — the 27-year-old Chinese American brutally beaten and killed in 1982 by two former autoworkers, Ronald Ebens and Michael Nitz, who blamed him for the economic downturn in Detroit — has become the focus of renewed interest for the entertainment industry. One project that has been in development for some time is a limited series created, written and executive produced by Marilyn Fu, Variety has learned exclusively, from Amazon Studios in association with First Look Media’s Topic Studios. The Topic Studios project came to Amazon in 2020 and writing is underway.