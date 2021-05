After being let down by far too many book to movie adaptations (Percy Jackson I’m looking at you), I was cautious about my expectations of Netflix’s new show Shadow and Bone. The story centers around Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei-Li) discovering she has the ability to summon light. She is seen as the key to destroying “The Fold” a dangerous cloud dividing her country in two. Shadow and Bone is based off of the Shadow and Bone trilogy by Leigh Bradugo and is part of a greater literary universe called by fans as the “Grishaverse”. During the series she is helped by someone known as General Kiregan in the show, but he is known as The Darkling in the books.