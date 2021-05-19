newsbreak-logo
Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Jenna Ortega in Lead Role

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the article“Wednesday” was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. It is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

