Diogo Jota has been talking about how his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers felt like a gamble at the time - but how it was the right decision for his career in the end. Speaking in the new issue of FourFourTwo, the Portuguese star talked about what it's like to look forward to Euro 2020 after a rapid rise over the last few years. Jota was at Atletico Madrid for two years - where he never made a La Liga appearance - but after helping Wolves to the Premier League and quarter-finals of the Europa League, he moved to Liverpool for a reported £45 million. His spell in the West Midlands paid off handsomely.