Curtis Braly: “NEVER sacrifice your own happiness to be what someone else says you need to be”

NEVER sacrifice your own happiness to be what someone else says you need to be. For years I pretended to be someone I wasn’t. I played a role and acted in a way that the industry told me I had to if I wanted to be in this business. I was getting to do what I loved but I was miserable. How could I be living my dream and be so unhappy?!? It’s because I was not living my true authentic self. Now, I am and still get to do what I love to do.thriveglobal.com