After some much-needed rest and contemplation, here are my key takeaways from how the Eagles handled the 2021 NFL draft. The Eagles are in the midst of a multi-year rebuild and they approached the draft that way. Howie Roseman took swings on high ceiling players that could pay dividends down the road. The riskiest pick was Landon Dickerson, a versatile but often injured offensive lineman. Dickerson is a superb athlete with a dynamic skill set, he stood out on a star-studded Alabama offensive Line and dominated the SEC.