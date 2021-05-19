Dave Wilbert: “Don’t let your short-term greed outrun your long-term greed”

TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about his upcoming book, "Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life In Rock 'N' Roll", which is due on September 21 via RosettaBooks. The 68-year-old musician, who is also a keynote and motivational speaker, as well as an entrepreneur with several music industry businesses, stated about his reasons for writing a book (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In the book, I basically start off the book by saying that, look, TWISTED SISTER was turned down more times than a bedsheet in a whorehouse and had come back more times than Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers. So in telling the story of the band's constant regeneration, rejection [and] coming back, I developed a business concept. And all of a sudden, I started doing speaking engagements not for musicians — which I thought was gonna be the primary focus — or music conventions; I was getting hired by business groups, all sorts of business groups, like travel agencies and banking organizations, accounting firms, insurance companies. So what are they all hiring a heavy metal guy who used to be a drug dealer and drug addict and a transvestite giving advice to college graduates when I'm a high school dropout? Well, the fact is nothing beats success more than success, and especially if you learned it on the street. And I turned practical observations into learning tools. And that's what the book is about.'