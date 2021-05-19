The Untold Truth Of Golda Meir
It's nearly impossible to imagine the existence of the modern state of Israel without the many contributions of Golda Meir. Sometimes known as "The Iron Lady of the Middle East" (via Rosen School of Hebrew), Meir was among the early Zionist immigrants to the Palestine area, one of only two women to sign the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948, and served as its fourth prime minister (and first female prime minister) from 1969 to 1974. Following her resignation and retirement from politics, Meir went on to become one of the most-quoted political leaders in history, taking a seat in the pantheon next to figures like Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln.www.grunge.com