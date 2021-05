Photo courtesy of Jess Rush. It’s often said that one’s college years are a very formative time in one’s life, a time when there is so much to take in. But these are things that are better off observed first-hand. Like Soren Kierkegaard once said: “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” I don’t think it was until the second half of my junior year at Connecticut College when I began to put together all of the puzzle pieces I had found here. Some I found in the classroom where I would sometimes wonder where the knowledge I was learning was going, some I found in the experiences I had with fellow camels, and some I found on my own, exploring by myself in the arboretum. You won’t really be able to see the full picture at the beginning, but I promise you that once you have enough pieces, everything you’ve learned and experienced will come together in the end.