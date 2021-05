The SBA receives 186K applications; More than half of applications are from priority underserved business communities. WASHINGTON – Today Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the initial results of the successful May 3 rd launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, showing more than 186,000 applications from restaurants and other food and beverage businesses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The $28.6 billion program, signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of the American Rescue Plan, provides economic aid to restaurants and other establishments struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic. The promising results send a clear message: The SBA is here to help America’s restaurants and bars get back on track.